The national assembly has been urged to give the status of governor to Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister

Cabul Network, a development organization, made the call at a press conference, citing the Supreme Court judgment on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election petition

John Harry, the spokesperson of the group, agreed with Wike's request on the need to have access to security votes like other governors in Nigeria to fight insecurity in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Cabul Network, a development organization, has called on the National Assembly to give the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) the rank of a state governor.

John Harry, the group's spokesman and former commissioner for the environment in Akwa Ibom State, made the plea during a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, March 26.

Wike begs national assembly for governor's status

It should be noted that when testifying before the House of Representatives Committee on FCT, Wike requested such status, Leadership reported.

Wike, in defending an N1.1 trillion 2024 budget plan, requested that MPs allow him the authority to spend cash under the "security vote" concept.

In his proposition, Harry said he agreed with the minister's request of having the privilege to spend security funds like a state governor as a minister.

How Supreme Court confers governor's status on Wike

Harry cited the Supreme Court judgment on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election petition, which stated that Abuja should be treated as a state.

He said:

“Let us refer to the last general elections and the submission that came out of the Supreme Court. What we found out was that Abuja has the status of a state.

“So, if he is asking for the privileges that the governors have in the state, it is not misplaced but rather the right path to follow, so we fully support his request to be able to achieve this.”

