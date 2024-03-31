A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Francis Okoye has reacted to the visit of former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai to the SDP national secretariat

FCT, Abuja - The convener of APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, said the visit of former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to the national secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) calls for no alarm.

Okoye said nobody knows if El Rufai wants to leave APC but if he does leave the party, the APC has nothing to worry about.

El-Rufai’s visit to the SDP national secretariat will weaken the opposition Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai/Francis Okoye

What El-Rufai’s visit to SDP headquarters means

He said El-Rufai’s visit to the SDP further divides the opposition and strengthens the ruling APC.

He stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, March 31.

“For now nobody will say that El Rufai wants to leave APC or not but if he really wants to leave he is at liberty to do so.

“Former Governor El Rufai's visit to SDP National Secretariat and former President Yakubu Gowon calls for no alarm. We in APC have nothing to worry about, rather it will strengthen us as a party. The visit is further dividing the opposition instead of making them stronger”

What APC stands to benefit from El-Rufai’s visit to SDP

Okoye painted a scenario where El-Rufai is the SDP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso flies the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flag, Peter Obi maintains his Labour Presidential ticket and the same with former president Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said such a scenario would make the 2027 election a clean sweep for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC.

“Assuming in 2027 El Rufai flies the flag of SDP, Kwankwaso flies that of NNPP, Obi LP and Atiku PDP, it will mean a clean sweep of the poll for our party the APC.

“So worry not my brother. We are not perturbed at all”

Why alleged clash between El-Rufai and Governor Sani is not good

He said the alleged clash between El-Rufai and Governor Uba Sani is not good for the people of Kaduna state.

He cautioned both parties to save their swords for the sake of the state.

"On the issue of purported war between him and his successor Senator Sani, it Is not yet clear what they are fighting for. But Be that as it may, I don't think such war will be in the best interests of the people of Kaduna. So I call for caution."

"Obi plans to unite with El Rufai in SDP"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa campaign organisation during the 2023 presidential election, said Peter Obi is reportedly planning to team up with El-Rufai ahead of the 2027 election.

Bwala said Obi will move from the Labour Party (LP) to the SDP due to the current rift between his (Obi's) party and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

