Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has formally announced his candidacy for the November 16 gubernatorial election

Aiyedatiwa revealed that the late former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, expressed his desire for him to follow in his footsteps

He further stated that the former governor conveyed his desire on multiple occasions, both publicly and privately

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Akure, Ondo - Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa officially announced his candidacy for the November 16 gubernatorial election.

Surrounded by supporters and loyalists, he declared his intention in a lively atmosphere at the Gani Fawehinmi Arcade in Akure.

The Ondo state governor has been backed by 18 lawmakers in the state house and federal lawmakers. Photo Credit: Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Source: Facebook

Aiyedatiwa, who assumed office on December 27, 2023, after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's passing, will vie for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in an upcoming primary scheduled for April.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by Punch, notable figures from the Ondo State APC attended the event, including former Ondo North Senatorial District Senator Ajayi Boroffice, House of Representatives member Mr Abiola Makinde, state House of Assembly members, and representatives of the party's State Working Committee.

During the event, Aiyedatiwa expressed his intention to keep the governorship position, aiming to carry on the work of his predecessor, especially in improving the welfare of the populace, advancing infrastructure, and ensuring the state's security.

He said:

“Distinguished citizens and party faithful, I must reecho what our late leader had always wished for in his lifetime.

"It was his wish that I succeed him, not in death though, as the next governor of the state

“My dear people of Ondo State, the gubernatorial primary election is at hand. Your vote is a potent weapon that must be wisely used. We must reject those who seek to buy our conscience with money."

Lawmakers back Aiyedatiwa

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Olamide Oladiji, speaking on behalf of the majority members, stated that 18 out of the 26 state lawmakers were prepared to endorse the governor.

A lawmaker from the House of Representatives, representing Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituency, Mr Abiola Makinde, stated that all the state's representatives in the House had given their support to Aiyedatiwa for the governorship position.

Who are the contenders?

Aiyedatiwa is set to compete with various contenders at the upcoming APC governorship primary on April 24.

Among these contenders are former Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa; former House of Representatives member, Mayowa Akinfolarin; former Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Oladunni Odu; and former Special Adviser to Governor Akeredolu on Health, Prof Francis Faduyile.

The lineup includes former APC governorship aspirant Chief Olusola Oke, former Ondo State Oil-producing Areas Development Commission Chairman, Mr Gbenga Edema, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, Dr Paul Akintelure, and Brig. Gen. Olamide Ohunyeye (retd.).

Why PDP lost Ondo to ex-gov Akeredolu - Seyi Makinde

In another report, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State clarified that the PDP's defeat in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election was due to internal discord and fragmentation within the party.

He stated this while speaking to stakeholders from the Ondo state chapter of the party and a member of the national working committee.

Makinde emphasised the need for unity within the PDP to ensure a competitive fight for the governorship ticket in the upcoming election in Ondo.

Source: Legit.ng