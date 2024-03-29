Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has explained the reason he appointed Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso's son as a commissioner

The Kano state governor said Mustapha, Kwakwanso's son is among the capable youth who worked for the success of the present administration

He explained that Mustapha's appointment as a cabinet member is not payback to his father, the NNPP presidential candidate

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state said he appointed Mustapha, son of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, as a member of his cabinet because he is capable.

Yusuf said Kwakwanso’s son is among the capable youth who worked tirelessly for the success of the present administration in Kano.

Governor Yusuf says Kwankwaso's son is a capable youth Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf/@imranvashyr

Source: UGC

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Kano Government House, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, PM News reports.

Kwakwanso's son's appointment not payback

According to the statement, entitled: “In Defence of Mustapha Kwankwaso’s appointment,” Mustapha’s appointment is a payback to the son of Governor’s Yusuf benefactor

Dawakin Tofa said Governor Yusuf empowers youths and allows them to explore their potential and Mustapha cannot be an exception due to his paternal history,

“One of Sen. Kwankwaso’s beneficiaries, The Executive Governor of Kano decided to promote the son of his benefactor, not really as a pay but because Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso is among the capable youth who worked tirelessly to the success of the present administration in Kano.

“The Governor empowers youths and allows them to explore their potential. Certainly, Mustapha cannot be an exception due to his paternal history, which shouldn’t be a barrier to his political career as he has decided to be a politician, like his father.”

