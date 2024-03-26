Fresh facts have emerged concerning the sudden death of Paul Akintelure, a governorship aspirant in Ondo state

Akintelure's younger brother, Oladapo said the death of the late All Progressive Congress (APC) politician is not ordinary

Oladapo said Akintelure had been complaining of several sudden illnesses for the past 12 or 14 days before he finally passed on

Akure, Ondo state - Oladapo, the younger brother of the late Dr Paul Akintelure, an All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ondo state has shared details of the late politician's death.

The popular politician died after a brief illness in the early hours of Tuesday, March 26.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Oladapo said the death of his elder brother was not natural.

The sudden death occurred a few days after he initially raised the alarm over a “serious threat” to his life on Thursday, March 19.

He disclosed that Akintelure had been complaining of several illnesses for 12 to 14 days before he finally passed on.

According to Oladapo, the APC chieftain was admitted to a hospital to take an urgent break from his governorship campaign to face his health.

“For the past 12 or 14 days, he had been complaining of several sudden illnesses ranging from headaches, to back and chest pains.

“He was admitted at a time and had to take a break off campaign to attend to his health. At a time, we were worried and advised him to rest and we moved him to Lagos,”

“As a family member, I would not want to say much for now because it is still a shocking moment for us. This is not ordinary but it is unfortunate that we lost him at this critical time.”

