The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has lost a popular politician and governorship aspirant, Paul Akintelure

It was gathered that the governorship aspirant passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Akintelure died after raising concerns about threats to his life and a month before the APC primary election

Akure, Ondo state - A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Paul Akintelure, has passed away.

Akintelure died in the early hours of Tuesday, March 26, 2024, about a month from the APC governorship primary election scheduled for April 25.

He hailed from Igbotako, Okitipupa local government area of Ondo state.

As reported by Vanguard, Akintelure had before his death raised concerns about both direct and indirect threats to his life.

His spokesperson, Oladapo Akintelure, had in a statement on Thursday, March 21, 2023, quoted the late politician as saying:

“Initially, I hope, these incidents would dissipate over time, yet regrettably, they have escalated to pose a serious threat to my life”

“The threats against me only strengthen my resolve to stand up for what is right and just. I will not allow fear to dictate our path forward.”

According to The Punch, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Alex Kalejaiye, confirmed the news of Akintelere's death.

“It is true, I can confirm it. We would issue a statement about it shortly.”

The medical doctor was the deputy governorship candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) with the late Rotimi Akeredolu in 2012.

They lost the election to Olusegun Mimiko, the then-incumbent governor and Labour Party flagbearer

Akintelure also contested and lost the senatorial election against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate

