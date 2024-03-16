The planned convention of the Labour Party in Umuahia, Abia state, has led to a fresh brawl between the LP and the NLC

The tussle arose between Julius Abure and Joe Ajaero as the NLC kicked against the LP's forthcoming convention

Abure in reaction urged Ajaero to resign and contest for the chairmanship position of the LP if he is indeed desperate to take over

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has asked the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero, to resign and contest for the chairmanship position of the party.

Julius Abure trade words with NLC president Joe Ajaero over LP's chairmanship position. Photo credit: Nigeria Labour Congress HQ, Labour Party TV

Source: Facebook

The opposition party made this assertion while responding to a letter written by the NLC political commission, the political wing of the NLC, calling for the suspension of the planned convention of the LP in Umuahia, Abia state.

As reported by The Nation, the NLC political commission also asked the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, to resign immediately with a caretaker transition committee set up to organise a legitimate and all-inclusive national convention.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reacting, LP in a statement on Saturday, March 16, by its national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the Labour Party insisted that the proposed convention would go ahead as the constitution of the party already stipulated those who could take part in it.

The party said the rascality of the NLC president, Ajaero, has destroyed successes already recorded by the party.

The Labour Party said the undue interference of the NLC on its affairs had become worrisome and it is important to notify the NLC that LP had a life of its own different from that of the union, The Punch reported.

According to the statement, the interference of the present leadership of the NLC on the party was “really choking and we can hardly breathe.”

“The leadership of the party in its wisdom has decided to yield to their agitation for a convocation of a national convention.

“At this point, the leadership of the party wants to ask the NLC, what exactly do they want? If Joe Ajero is interested in the leadership of the party, he is therefore advised to resign as the President of the NLC and join in the contest for the National Chairmanship of the party that is scheduled for the convention on the 27th of March, 2024," LP stated.

LP speaks about Abure's alleged fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday, March 6, said that no court had found Barrister Julius Abure, its embattled national chairman, guilty of diversion of party funds.

In a statement by Obiora Ifoh, its spokesperson, the party stated that the narrative that Abure alone siphoned or diverted the party fund “is clearly misleading and orchestrated to muscle him out of office.”

LP also insisted that Peter Obi will not leave the party over the alleged smear campaign against Barr. Abure.

The party noted that Obi had pledged his loyalty to it "due to its social democratic ideology which suits his political vision".

Source: Legit.ng