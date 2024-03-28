Peter Obi's influential supporter, Joseph Onuorah, had announced a plan to join the Labour Party of the APC when next he was in Nigeria

Onuorah, a Nigerian in the diaspora, said he had had a great ride with the Labour Party during his stay at the opposition party

The announcement came barely 24 hours after the re-election of Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

A Peter Obi supporter and member of the Obidient Movement, Joseph Onuorah, has disclosed a plan to dump the Labour Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onuorah, a Nigerian in the diaspora, announced the plan in a tweet on Wednesday, March 27, stating that he will register with the ruling party at his ward whenever he is in Nigeria again.

peter Obi supporter announces plan to join APC Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

What is latest about Labour Party crisis

This is amid controversies that trailed Julius Abure's re-election as the Labour Party's national chairman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Abure has severally been accused of corruption and abuse of office by prominent party members. Still, Obi, the party's national leader, supported Abure.

Aside from Obi keeping mute on the allegations against Abure, the convention that produced the controversial Labour Party chairman was conducted in Anambra, Peter Obi's state.

Why Onuorah dump Labour Party for APC

Barely 24 hours after the re-election of Abuja as Labour Party national chairman, Onuorah took to his Twitter page to announce his plan to join the APC.

His tweet reads:

"Next time I arrive in Nigeria - I will proceed to register in my ward and become a card-carrying member of the @OfficialAPCNg.

"We have to make this impact from the inside.

"It was a great ride with the Obidient movement. It was a pleasure while it lasted."

See the tweet here:

Peter Obi visits Markaz Agege

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi of the Labour Party has visited the Markaz, The Arabic and Islamic Training Centre in Agege in Lagos.

The former governor of Anambra state said his visit to Markaz Agege was part of his move to breakfast with most Muslims during Ramadan.

Obi extolled the greatness of Markaz Agege, disclosing how it drew students from Nigeria and West Africa and its alumni spreading across the region.

Source: Legit.ng