The leadership of the Labour Party have responded to insinuations that the party belongs to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC)

The party also condemned the vandalism of its office, which members of the NLC allegedly perpetrated

The Labour Party, in a statement released on Friday, March 22, demanded disciplinary action against NLC boss Joe Ajaero

Following Wednesday's criminal intrusion and vandalism at the Labour Party's premises, the party's leadership has formally appealed to relevant government bodies for urgent intervention to safeguard their property.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Friday, March 22, they also seek disciplinary measures against the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and other union leaders involved.

The Labour Party has demanded disciplinary actions against the NLC chairman, Joe Ajaero. Photo Credit: Labour Party/NLC

The Labour Party is urging government agencies responsible for regulating trade unions to clarify the role of the NLC.

They highlight the NLC's false claims of ownership over the Labour Party, which has led to continuous harassment and interference in the party's affairs, including attempts to impose leadership.

The Labour Party, represented by its Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, and National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, expressed concerns in letters addressed separately to key government officials.

Allegations against NLC chairman

They accused Comrade Ajaero of misusing workers' funds to organise protests and support rebellion within the Labour Party headquarters.

This conduct, they argue, constitutes an abuse of authority and warrants appropriate disciplinary action.

On the membership of the party, the petition notes that:

“It is of importance to further draw your attention to the fact that it is only members who are financially up to date with the party, who have rights and obligations to in the party (See Article 9(3)(i) and (iii) of our constitution).

"NLC members are not card-carrying members of Labour Party. The Labour Party cannot be owned by any association."

