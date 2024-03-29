Six important members of the Labour Party in Enugu State have publicly defected from the party to join the rival People’s Democratic Party

All six defectors are members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, and their switch of allegiance has shifted the majority to the PDP in the House

Nigerians reacted to the news, saying it was long overdue, as the LP only had pre-election popularity which many saw and capitalised on

The Labour Party in Enugu state has been dealt a significant blow as six prominent members of the party have defected to the rival People's Democratic Party (PDP).

All six defectors are members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, propelling the PDP to claim the majority in the legislative house.

Members of the Labour Party have begun defecting to rival parties with more established presences in recent times Image: X/@Peterobi

Source: Facebook

With the defection, the PDP now boasts 18 house members, leaving the Labour Party with only six representatives.

The mass defection reportedly occurred during a plenary session held on Thursday, March 28, according to reports from Vanguard.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Among the defectors was the Chief Whip, Honorable Ejike Ezeh, who represents Igbo-Eze North constituency 1 in the House of Assembly. Others include Johnson Ani, a member representing Enugu North Urban; the Deputy Chief Whip representing Enugu South Rural, Princess Obiajulu Ugwu; Pius Onyekachi Ezugwu, representing Nsukka East; Engr William Amuka, representing Igbo-Etiti West; and Osita Eze, representing Oji River.

The news of the defections has sparked reactions from Nigerians, flooding social media platforms with comments and opinions on the political landscape in Enugu State.

Reactions trail LP's fate

Many observers noted that the defections were not unexpected, as Labour Party lacked the necessary strength to maintain a significant presence in the house.

Some also alleged that the defectors had merely used the Labour Party's popularity to secure their seats, with the intention of switching sides eventually.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions under the post, reflecting the diverse opinions of Nigerians on this development below:

James kalu commented:

“I knew many of them used LP and Obi's popularity to win the election”

Maliq said:

“They rode on the popularity of Labour Party. Useless people.”

ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor commented:

“That's how the Labour Party candidate in Edo wants to ride on our sweat to reap where he didn't sow. Akpata will surely come 3rd. He'll come second at the debate o but 3rd at the polls”

azunna bright said:

“Personal interest they are not there for the common man,you see why i don't like voting”

Major Peter Obi supporter decamps to APC

In a previous report, Legit.ng reported that Joseph Onuorah, a prominent supporter of Peter Obi, had revealed his intention to leave the Labour Party for the APC during his next visit to Nigeria.

Onuorah, a Nigerian residing abroad, expressed satisfaction with his experience in the APC during his time with the opposition party.

This announcement followed shortly after Julius Abure's reelection as the national chairman of the Labour Party, occurring within 24 hours of the event.

Source: Legit.ng