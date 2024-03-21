President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, has responded to criticism and allegation of seeking the Nigerian presidency in 2027

Ajaero quashed talks of political interest, stating that his actions as it concerns the Labour Party (LP) are solely for the party’s welfare

Legit.ng reports that Ajaero said his objective for interfering in LP's politics is to ensure adherence to a memorandum of understanding signed between Ayuba Wabba and Julius Abure, aimed at ensuring a smooth transition

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering political matters.

FCT, Abuja - Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has denied any political interest.

As reported by The Nation on Thursday, March 21, Ajaero responded to the allegation that he is eyeing a political seat or has a plan to contest in the 2027 presidential election via a proxy.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, has denied having the ambition to contest for the presidency in 2027. Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

PM News also quoted Ajaero as saying that he was only trying to finish what his predecessors started.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“Somebody said Ajaero wants to be president in 2027. Have I filled the form of any political party? What I am doing now, is it different from what other presidents of NLC did? Abdulwaheed Omar president was during the time of Dan Iwuanyawu."

Ajaero continued:

“What I am trying to implement now is the MoU signed between Ayuba Wabba (former NLC president) and Julius Abure (LP national chairman). I have not even done anything. They were in court. It was Femi Falana that rescued it and there is no convention that brought Abure.

“So, for trying to enforce the MoU has become that I want to be president. It wasn’t that Ayuba or Omar wanted to be President. I am following the trajectory.”

Read more about NLC, Joe Ajaero:

Authorities told to immediately arrest Ajaero

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arabambi Abayomi, a factional spokesperson of the opposition party, the Labour Party (LP), demanded the immediate arrest of Ajaero.

Abayomi accused Ajaero of “attempted assassination of our democratically-elected administration”.

Abayomi criticised the Ajaero-led NLC, saying even though his camp is not on good terms with Abure, Ajaero has been trespassing lately.

Source: Legit.ng