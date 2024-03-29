The list is endless as to the number of friends and well-wishers who have taken time to celebrate President Bola Tinubu on his 72nd birthday

Among such friends are former President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Abdullahi Ganduje, to mention just a handful

The politicians wished the president more joyful years in health and the strength to keep leading Nigeria on the right path

Celebratory messages continue to pour in for President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he marks 72 years.

This is the first time Tinubu will be celebrating his birthday as Nigeria's president. And interestingly, the date coincides with Good Friday in 2024, making it a double celebration for him.

As expected, most of the goodwill messages are from top Nigerian leaders in political circles like governors, former presidents and others.

Our president is 72 years old today (Source: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng has compiled some of these messages in this report.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari:

Happy 72nd Birthday to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT

I commend you for your excellent leadership, and the sustained efforts to overcome the many problems of the country.

The former president wrote via X(formerly Twitter) that he and his family pray to God that Tinubu will remain healthy and happy and continue to work for the betterment of the country.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu:

Sanwo-Olu noted in his message that Tinubu’s financial wizardry and economic intellect, which he put to good use as the governor of Lagos have taken the state to a greater height.

He added:

"Today, Lagos is the pride of Nigeria, occupying an enviable position as the fifth largest economy in Africa.

"As he celebrates his birthday today, it is our prayer that God will grant him more prosperous years in good health and wisdom as he continues to serve our dear nation."

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago:

On his part, the governor of Niger state, Mohammed Umar Bago, wished the celebrant "more wisdom and sound health."

Abdullahi Ganduje:

The former governor of Kano state, Abdulahi Ganduje, has this to say to Tinubu on his birthday:

“We wish you a happy birthday. We wish you a long life in good health and with the wisdom to take Nigeria to her pride of place among the comity of nations.

“Your commitment to our country’s welfare, your strategic insight, and your relentless pursuit of better days are sources of inspiration for us all. Your leadership has guided us through challenges and illuminated a path for the country towards ensuring prosperity and greatness.

“May Almighty Allah bless you as always for all the successes in your endeavour to maintain peace, development, and harmony around our dear country Nigeria in the days ahead.

“May your birthday be an inspirational one, giving you all the strength needed to lead us towards a prosperous Nigeria in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of your administration.”

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike:

Wike (aka Mr. Project) hailed the Renewed Hope agenda of the president once more on Friday as he celebrates his birthday.

Stating that the agenda is not only for citizens in cities, Wike, as reported by The Nation, said:

“The renewed hope Agenda is not only for the cities; it is also to make sure that those in the rural areas feel part of the administration.

“But with the construction of that road, you can say that there is hope..."

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa:

The governor of Ondo, Aiyedatiwa, among good kind words, wrote:

“We will continue to appreciate your genuine interest in and commitment to the development of Ondo State as exemplified by the fatherly role you played in entrenching political stability in our state when we needed it the most.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, it is my prayer and the prayer of the good people of Ondo state that you continue to lead the country to a safe harbour in good health and comfort."

At Last, Tinubu Reveals His Real Age, Admits Confusion

During the 70th birthday celebration of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto,Tinubu personally gave a revelation of his actual age.

Tinubu, who hailed Bishop Kukah during the event attended by a lot of prominent Nigerians, noted that just like the celebrant, he is also 70 years old.

Source: Legit.ng