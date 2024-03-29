Nigerians have been urged to be hopeful as Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ

Ahead of the Easter celebration, President Tinubu charged Nigerians, including Christians, to show love and compassion as it is the essence of the season

He, however, reassured Nigerians of his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises amid tough times

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined the Christian faithful to commemorate Easter in what he described as a "significant moment and a glorious celebration" of the triumph of life over death.

Easter: Tinubu hails Nigerians’ sacrifices

The president's message was conveyed in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, on Friday, March 29, in Abuja.

According to the statement shared by Fredrick Nwabufo, senior special assistant to the president on public engagement, on his X handle on Friday, President Tinubu warmly greeted Christians in Nigeria and around the world on this occasion.

Easter is an event that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It also symbolises Christ’s victory over sin and death.

Celebrating the season, President Bola Tinubu assured all citizens that Nigeria would triumph over its challenges as his administration remained firmly committed to the end.

He hailed Nigerians for the sacrifices they have made in the past few months for the nation to be steered to the path of recovery and sustainable growth, noting "the seeds of patience which they have sown are beginning to sprout and will in no time bring forth an abundance of good fruits."

Tinubu called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of love, sacrifice, and compassion associated with the season.

The statement reads:

"As Christians celebrate the victory of life over death as exemplified by the resurrection of Christ, President Tinubu assures all citizens that Nigeria will triumph over its challenges as his administration remains firmly committed to this end."

FG declares Friday and Monday as Easter holiday

Legit.ng reported earlier that the federal government announced that Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1, will be designated public holidays.

This decision aims to allow the Christian community and all Nigerians to observe Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, conveyed this declaration on behalf of the federal government in an official statement.

