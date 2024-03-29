Niger Delta militant, Tompolo has turned deaf ears to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's wish for a low-key birthday ceremony

President Tinubu has warned against people buying pages in newspapers to wish him 72nd birthday wishes

Tompolo, however, shunned that warning as he bought about eight front pages to wish Tinubu a happy 72nd birthday

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has shunned the wishes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to have a “low-key” 72nd birthday ceremony.

Tompolo, the chairperson of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited bought the front pages of popular national newspapers to celebrate President Tinubu on Friday, March 29.

Tompolo bought front pages in at least eight newspapers Photo credit: @EmekaGift100/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited is an oil pipeline surveillance firm that tackles crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region, TheCable reports.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu said he would not celebrate his 72nd birthday on March 29 “due to the challenging times” in the country.

The presidency said the president “does not want any of his associates and numerous well-wishers across the country to organise any celebratory event on his behalf or in his name”.

Tinubu also “enjoins friends and associates who may wish to place goodwill advertorials to kindly donate the money to charity organisations of their choice in his name”.

Tompolo, however, placed birthday messages for Tinubu on the front pages of at least eight national dailies.

It was gathered that a front-page newspaper advert of the size Tompolo bought costs an average of N10 million.

The popular newspapers include: The Sun, Daily Trust, The Guardian, The Leadership, Nigerian Tribune, The Punch

First Lady celebrates Tinubu’s 72nd birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has joined Nigerians to celebrate her husband on his 72nd birthday.

President Tinubu turned 72 on Friday, March 29, 2024. The day will be another important milestone in his life as a leader.

As the leader of Nigeria, President Tinubu, in deference to the challenging times, will not host any birthday event and does not want any of his associates and numerous well-wishers across the country to organise any celebratory event on his behalf or in his name.

Source: Legit.ng