Religious and traditional leaders are to forge a powerful force against all forms of criminality in Nigeria

This was part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's message on Thursday, March 28, in Abuja during Ramadan Iftar with monarch and clerics

President Tinubu also asked the leaders to refrain from demarketing the country in their sermons

Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has called on religious leaders to refrain from speaking ill of Nigeria in their sermons.

During Ramadan Iftar with traditional rulers and religious leaders at the State House on Thursday, March 28, in Abuja, President Tinubu emphasized the important role of religious leaders in shaping public opinion and fostering a sense of unity among citizens.

The president urged the leaders to be more constructive in their criticism of those in elective positions.

Tinubu urged traditional and religious leaders to forge a force against criminality in Nigeria (Source: @officialABAT)

He also declared that his administration is determined to turn Nigeria’s challenges into prosperity.

He reiterated that no terrorist can defeat the collective will of Nigerians, no matter how hard they try to prey on innocent citizens and called on traditional and religious leaders to forge a strong bond with the government to defeat terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality.

'His words:

'Yesterday in Abuja, I attended the burial of the 17 soldiers killed in action at Okuama, Delta State. I saw their pregnant wives and little kids.

''The love of the nation is in your hands. Pray for our country. Educate our children. The sermons we preach to the members of our churches and mosques are important.

''Do not condemn your own nation. As a Yoruba man and as our fathers will say, ‘no matter how slippery the bottom of your child is, you must leave the beads there.’

''Leave the beads there. This is your country; do not condemn it in sermons, do not abuse the nation. Leadership is meant for changes..."

