Ahead of the governorship election in Ondo, the APC has no plan to loosen its grip on the southwest state

This was deduced from the boast of the national chairman of the ruling party, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday, March 2

Ganduje, during his discussion with lawmakers in the state on Monday, said the APC owns Ondo and that the status quo will remain so in the coming poll

Abuja - Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that the ruling party has no other option than to win the coming gubernatorial election in Ondo state.

According to Ganduje on Monday, March 25, in Abuja, the governorship poll is a must-win for the APC.

Ganduje said this when a delegation of the Ondo State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Olamide Oladiji, paid a thank-you visit to the party’s national leadership.

Ganduje said Ondo will remain an APC state even after the forthcoming governorship election (Sources: Abdullahi Umar Ganduje/Facebook)

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Sun, the APC boss said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The government in Ondo has an off-season election. Very soon, there will be an election for governorship and there is an articulated programme for the poll, starting with the verification of party membership, purchase of nomination forms and screening of the aspirants.

“There will, of course, be primary among the aspirants so that we can elect our candidate. Ondo is an APC state, and we will continue to remain an APC state. We need your cooperation to conduct a free and transparent primary in the state.

“We have to show our maturity as far as the election is concerned, and I believe the members are equal to the task. From what we have seen, there will be cooperation and good synergy between the party members and your institution, the legislators.

“We assure you we have planned a well-articulated programme for the primary in Ondo State to elect our candidate.”

Ganduje recalled that he and President Bola Tinubu waded in to restore sanity in the state when it was in political turmoil. He went ahead to thank the lawmakers for the role they played towards achieving order and peace, The Guardian reports.

Moving on, he assured the lawmakers that the APC will ensure a level-playing ground for all aspirants during the primary election.

Recall that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa officially announced his candidacy for the November 16 gubernatorial election.

Surrounded by supporters and loyalists, he declared his intention in a lively atmosphere at the Gani Fawehinmi Arcade in Akure.

Aiyedatiwa, who assumed office on December 27, 2023, after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's passing, will vie for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in an upcoming primary scheduled for April.

Source: Legit.ng