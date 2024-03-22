The crisis rocking the Rivers state political scene is far from over as lawmakers of the state assembly did the unthinkable

The Rivers state Assembly disregarded Governor Siminalayi Fubara and enacted a service commission law

This came on the heels of Fubara's rift with his boss and the former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - On Friday, March 22, the Rivers State House of Assembly ruled against Governor Siminalayi Fubara to enact the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) Service Commission Law.

Lawmakers of the Rivers state House of Assembly on Friday ruled against Fubara after convening an impromptu sitting. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV, the House took the decision on Friday after convening an impromptu sitting.

This is the second time the state lawmakers will override Fubara’s assent on bills.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The House on Friday, January, 26, passed four new bills into law without the assent of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The lawmakers decided after voting to override the governor during plenary at the House of Assembly Quarters in January voted to override Governor Fubara and pass four new bills into law.

The Speaker, Martin Amaewhule read four letters where Governor Fubara declined his assent to new bills which had been sent to him for assent.

Amaewhule noted that Fubara declined to assent to the bills in four different letters. He explained that according to Section 100 subsection the governor is not required for the passage of the bills into law.

How is this connected to Wike vs Fubara feud

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Rivers governor, has been at loggerheads with his preferred successor over the control of Rivers state.

The Rivers assembly invited nine former commissioners who resigned from the cabinet of Governor Fubara to undergo fresh screening as commissioners.

The commissioners, most of whom were loyal to Wike, resigned from Fubara’s cabinet amid the power tussle between the two leaders.

At a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, February 18, 2024, Wike sent a veiled message to his successor, Fubara.

The minister bragged that he and members of his camp would be undefeatable in the 2027 election because of the alliance between the PDP and APC in the state.

Fubara recounts “trouble” during impeachment saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fubara said if he had utilised all his powers as governor of Rivers state, there would have been a "total crisis".

Fubara said this in an interview published on the X (formerly Twitter) page of Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Thursday, March 7.

The governor stated that he was not overly bothered about losing his seat, but he was concerned about the indigenes of Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng