Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The Rivers state house of assembly has passed four new bills into law without the assent of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The lawmakers decided after voting to override the governor during plenary at the House of Assembly Quarters on Friday, January, 26, Channels TV reported.

The four bills passed into law by the lawmakers are:

The Rivers Local Government Amendment Law

The Rivers State Traditional Rulers Amendment Law

The Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State Owned Property Prohibition repeal law.

The Rivers State Funds Management and Financial Autonomy Law.

The Speaker, Martin Amaewhule read four letters where Governor Fubara declined his assent to new bills which had been sent to him for assent.

Amaewhule explained that the House relied on Section 100 subsection 5 which said the assent of the governor is not required for the passage of the bills into law.

The section stated that “where the Governor withholds assent and the bill is again passed by a two-thirds majority, the bill shall become a law and the assent of the Governor shall not be required”.

According to Leadership newspaper, the Speaker alleged that Governor Fubara has no plan to conduct local government elections in the state.

He further stated that:

“The key thing here is that this law removes the power of the Governor to appoint Caretaker Committee Chairmen for the Local Governments, the Governor is not happy that we’re removing his powers to appoint caretaker chairmen”

Rivers assembly recalls pro-Wike ex-commissioners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers assembly invited nine former commissioners who resigned from the cabinet of Governor Fubara to undergo fresh screening as commissioners.

The commissioners, most of whom were loyal to Wike, resigned from Fubara’s cabinet amid the power tussle between the two leaders. They had previously served in Wike’s cabinet and held the same or similar portfolios in Fubara’s cabinet.

