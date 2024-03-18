The Senate and its leadership are under immense pressure following Senator Abdul Ningi's suspension from the Red Chamber

His suspension was followed by claims about budget padding, which implicated the entire upper chamber of the National Assembly

Meanwhile, there are agitations by indigenes of Bauchi state demanding that the lawmaker's suspension be reversed

A gathering of Bauchi State natives convened in Abuja to discuss matters concerning the state's progress.

They urged the Senate to revoke Senator Abdul Ningi's (PDP Bauchi Central) suspension.

Ningi was recently suspended for remarks in a BBC Hausa interview regarding the alleged insertion of N3.7 trillion into the 2024 national budget without project specifics.

Bauch govt backs Ningi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed supported Ningi and criticised the Senate's decision.

He said:

"I was very sad the Senate suspended one of our best from Bauchi for saying the truth, for standing up to be the beacon of the truth.”

“Equally I don’t know what we will do but we will discuss privately to see what we can do to support him because I support whatever he is doing and that is our best position especially if what he saying is the truth.”

On Sunday, March 17, the Bauchi State Indigenes Association issued a statement in Abuja supporting the governor and suggesting that the suspension of Ningi was rushed.

As quoted by Daily Trust, the communique reads partly:

“The Senate’s action in suspending Distinguished Senator Abdul Ningi, was unfair, hasty and tantamount to negation of all values known in a democratic setting such as obtained in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The distinguished senators failed to investigate all his allegations but were quick to call for his suspension which suggests that there is more to it than meets the eye.

“We therefore call on the Senate to reverse its decision and return the distinguished senator to a democratic hallowed Chamber for which Nigerians will continue to cherish.”

Yar’Adua chairs Northern Senators’ Forum after Ningi suspension

Meanwhile, the Northern Senators Forum has selected Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua as its new head.

He will succeed Senator Abdul Ningi, who resigned after a three-month suspension from the Senate due to his contentious assertion of budget padding.

Yar’Adua, from Katsina Central and with the All Progressives Congress (APC), will now lead the forum.

