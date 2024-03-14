Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, representing APC in Katsina Central, was elected as the new leader of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF) on March 14th.

This comes after the former chairman, Senator Abdul Ningi from PDP in Bauchi Central, resigned earlier in the week due to a three-month suspension imposed by the Senate, The Nation reported.

Senator Ningi resigned as chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum after being suspended from the Senate floor. Photo Credit: Sen. Abdul'aziz Musa Yar'adua/Abdul Ningi

Ningi faced suspension after falsely alleging that the 2024 Appropriation Act was padded with N3.7 trillion.

However, Solomon Adeola, the Senate Committee on Appropriation chairman, clarified that the provisions Ningi called padding were actually allocations for statutory transfers to government organs on direct line charge.

The NSF sent the appointment letter for Yar Adua as the new chairman to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who announced it during the plenary session.

