Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed affirmed the state government's support for Senator Abdul Ningi following the Senate's three-month suspension of him.

Senator Ningi, representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, faced suspension for his statement questioning the whereabouts of N3.7 trillion in the 2024 budget.

Subsequently, Senator Ningi resigned as Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has affirmed the state government's support for Senator Abdul Ningi.

On Tuesday, the senator was suspended for three months after making remarks questioning the whereabouts of N3.7 trillion in the 2024 budget.

On Tuesday, March 12, lawmakers agreed to suspend Senator Ningi for three months. Photo Credit: Bala Mohammed/Abdul Ningi

Source: Facebook

Senator Ningi represents the Bauchi Central senatorial district.

Following this, he also stepped down from his position as Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF).

During a Senate session, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, announced implementing a new process to review and approve the 2024 Money Bill swiftly.

This initiative was introduced while another senator from Bauchi addressed a motion regarding a breach of privilege.

Senator Adeola invoked several parliamentary rules to raise the issue, citing concerns over the Bauchi senator's interview with BBC Hausa.

Motion to suspend Sen. Ningi

In response, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, a member of the Appropriation Committee, proposed a motion to suspend the Bauchi senator for 12 months, alleging criminal misinformation and disturbance of peace within the National Assembly.

However, certain senators advocated for a three-month suspension amendment for the troubled federal lawmaker, a motion that the Senate approved.

According to Daily Trust, during Wednesday's State Executive Council meeting at the Bauchi Government House, Governor Mohammed remarked that:

“Yesterday I was very sad the Senate suspended one of our best from Bauchi for saying the truth, for standing up to be the beacon of the truth.”

“Equally I don’t know what we will do but we will discuss privately to see what we can do to support him because I support whatever he is doing and that is our best position especially if what he saying is the truth.”

Senator Ningi announces resignation after suspension

In another report, Senator Ningi has resigned as the chairman of the Northern Senators' Forum.

Ningi's resignation letter was sighted barely an hour after the senate suspended him over allegations of budget padding.

The embattled senator accused President Bola Tinubu-led federal government of implementing a 2024 budget higher than what the senate debated and passed.

Source: Legit.ng