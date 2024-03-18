The suspended senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Abdul Ningi, might return to the Red Chamber

Sources disclosed that the whole drama about budget padding and Ningi's suspension was just a plot to distract the Nigerian senate

It was further revealed that Ningi might be reinstated soon “if he tenders a public apology to the Senate”

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - According to sources, the three-month suspension slammed on Senator Abdul Ningi over allegations of N3.7 trillion padding of the 2024 budget may be reviewed.

Lawmakers speak on Ningi's budget padding claim and his return to the senate as calls for Akpabio's resignation heighten. Photo credit: Sen. Abdul Ahmed Ningi, The Senate President - Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The Senate under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio had suspended the Bauchi lawmaker amid the head of the controversy.

In an interview, Ningi alleged that the federal government operates two versions of the 2024 budget. He stated that the senate wants to silence him for claiming that projects worth N3.7 trillion in the budget were untraceable.

On Thursday, March 14, the PDP called for Akpabio's resignation to permit an impartial inquiry into claims that N3.7 trillion was clandestinely included in the 2024 budget for purported projects that do not exist.

As reported by Daily Trust, sources close to the leadership of the Senate disclosed on Sunday, March 17, the allegation of budget padding was a plot to tarnish the image of the National Assembly and distract attention.

Condition for Ningi's possible reinstatement highlighted

One of the sources who pleaded anonymity, said the issue, which culminated in Ningi’s suspension “is being resolved amicably.”

The lawmaker said the suspended senator might be reinstated anytime “if he tenders a public apology to the Senate.”

“I can tell you there is no tension in the Senate. The Senate remains one. The allegation about budget padding is just a ploy to tarnish the image of the senate under Godswill Akpabio who has shown uncommon commitment towards tackling the various challenges confronting the country by fostering effective collaboration with the Executive without jeopardizing the principle of separation of power,” the lawmaker who pleaded anonymity said.

There have been pressure on the senate to revisit its action deemed unfair in some quarters.

Senate backs Akpabio amid budget padding claims

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate has accused the opposition PDP of fuelling the crisis in the legislative chamber.

Senate spokesman Senator Yemi Adaramodu of the APC made this assertion while reacting to the PDP's call for Godswill Akapbio's resignation.

The federal lawmaker condemned the move by the party and maintained that the 2024 budget padding claims were false.

