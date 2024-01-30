Governor Siminalayi Fubara said it has not been easy going through the political crisis in Rivers state

Fubara said he feels heavy in his spirit as his family were suffering because of fierce tussle over the control of governance and politics

The governor urged his family to be strong and understand that after a while, they would get him back.

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara said it’s not been easy with him amidst the political crisis involving the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

As reported by The Nation, Fubara said the politics is taking a toll on his emotional well-being as he feels heavy in my spirit.

Fubara says Rivers's crisis is draining him and his family Photo Credit: Sim Fubara/Nyesom Wike -CON

The governor stated this during his thanking service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town, Opobo Nkoro Local Government Area on Sunday, January 28.

“I feel heavy in my spirit. It’s not been easy, I can say it.”

Fubara said his family were suffering because of the political crisis in the state.

“I want to thank my family. They are suffering, that is the truth. They are suffering because of this cause. You just have to be strong and understand that after a while, you will get me back.”

The governor suggested that he has not been happy with the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state, Premium Times reported.

“I want to ask a question. When I look at your faces, I see so much excitement, I see happiness. But the question is, am I happy? That is the question, am I happy?

“Does God give you a gift or a blessing and add sorrow to it?

“No,” the congregants retorted.

Wike tackled as Fubara gets spiritual backing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fubara had spiritually been backed by some bishops in the state when he was assured that no power could remove him from office and that he should continue to be a man of peace.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the clerics presented a birthday gift to the Rivers governor and urged him that he should remain focused on the business of governance.

This is coming at a time when the governor is finding it hard to settle the score with his predecessor, Wike.

