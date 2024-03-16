The chairman of the Edo state chapter of the PDP, Tony Aziegbemi, was kidnapped in Benin City shortly after meeting with the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, March 15

The Edo state government, led by Commissioner Chris Nehikhare, confirmed the kidnapping and assured efforts are being made with security agencies to secure Aziegbemi's safe release

Residents were advised to report any suspicious activities, although the Edo state police command, represented by spokesman Chidi Nwabuzor, has yet to confirm or deny the incident

Benin City, Edo state - Amid the preparation for the 2024 governorship election, suspected gunmen have kidnapped the chairman of the Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Aziegbemi.

Aziegbemi was kidnapped on Friday, March 15, shortly after a meeting with the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, in Benin City, Channels TV reported.

Edo state government confirms kidnap

Meanwhile, the Edo state government, through the commissioner for communication and orientation, Chris Nehikhare, confirmed the kidnap on Saturday, March 16.

He said the state government is making frantic efforts to secure the release of the PDP chairman.

According to Nehikhare, the Edo state government is working closely with security agencies on the issue.

“The Government is working closely with security agencies to ensure his safe release and return to his family,” the statement read.

“We have also increased surveillance and beefed-up security measures across the State to ensure that these criminal activities are quelled and culprits are brought to justice.”

Chris Nehikhare's kidnap: Edo residents advised

Commenting further, the commissioner called on state residents to go about “their lawful businesses without fear.

He urged the residents to call the state emergency numbers 112 or 739 to report all suspicious persons or activities within their environs.”

However, the spokesman of the Edo state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, did not confirm or debunk the kidnap.

Nwabuzor, nevertheless, said the command would soon issue a statement on the incident.

