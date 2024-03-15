Mixed reactions has continued to trail the calls for the resignation of Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara

The Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition has fingered the APC chairman and some other politicians as the ones sponsoring the move

The group accused Chief Tony Okocha of plotting with others to topple the government of Fubara amid his rift with his political boss, Nyesom Wike

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - The political crisis rocking the Rivers state has taken a new dimension as calls for the resignation of Governor Siminalayi Fubara thickens.

Rivers Youth points fingers at APC chairman, others in the state over plot to remove Fubara as governor amid rift with Wike. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

A group, known as the Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition (RSEYLC), has accused the chairman, caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Tony Okocha of plotting with others (Wike's supporters) to topple Fubara's government.

As reported by Leadership, the youths in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, March 14, in Port Harcourt, and signed by its chairman, Dr. Legborsi Yamaabana, vowed that its members will resist any attempt to overturn the current administration Rivers state.

“We wish to warn Tony Okocha and his accomplices that any attempt to overturn the Government of Rivers State shall be met with swift resistance from Rivers youth leaders,” the statement said.

Reacting, the APC caretaker committee chairman, Okocha, in an interview with Leadership newspaper, challenged Dr. Yamaabana, to provide evidence to back up his claim of plots to topple Fubara’s government.

Wike, Fubara's feud

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Rivers governor, has been at loggerheads with his preferred successor over the control of Rivers state.

Wike even sent a veiled message to his successor, Fubara at a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The minister bragged that he and members of his camp would be undefeatable in the 2027 election because of the alliance between the PDP and APC in the state.

Fubara recounts “trouble” during impeachment saga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fubara said if he had utilised all his powers as governor of Rivers state, there would have been a "total crisis" in Rivers.

Fubara said this in an interview published on the X (formerly Twitter) page of Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Thursday, March 7.

The governor stated that he was not overly bothered about losing his seat, but he was concerned about the indigenes of Rivers state.

