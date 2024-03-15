In preparation for the upcoming September governorship election, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has chosen Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, a former high-ranking member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as his running mate.

This decision was reached during a meeting held in Abuja on Thursday night.

Over 30 APC leaders from Edo South Senatorial District, former gubernatorial contenders, and key stakeholders from the same region voiced their support for Ogbeide-Ihama.

The assembly included prominent individuals such as Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, retired General Charles Airhiavbere, Lucky Imasuen, and Senator Matthew Urhoghide.

The party leaders selected Ogbeide-Ihama, who shares views with Dan Orbih's faction of the PDP in Edo South.

A source, as quoted by the Nigerian Tribune:

“...he is moving into the APC with thousands of supporters and PDP Party leaders from the senatorial zone.”

Senator Okpebholo, the APC's gubernatorial candidate, told reporters that the party is entering the elections with strengthened unity.

He voiced confidence in his candidacy, believing he would secure the position of Edo State's next governor.

Okpebholo said:

“I fully welcome the development and endorsement of Ogbeide-Ihama by leaders of APC from Edo South.

"This is the first time something of this nature will happen, and it shows that the APC family in Edo State is fully ready to go into this election.”

