The Kogi government has accused the EFCC of staging a media trial against Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of the state

Legit.ng reports that the former governor and APC chieftain was charged alongside his nephew and two others

The EFCC said it is prosecuting the quartet on an amended 17-count charge of money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of funds, totalling N84 million

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering current affairs in Nigeria.

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Kogi government on Friday, March 15, asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to come clean on the reason behind its “unrelenting persecution” of the immediate past governor of the state, Yahaya Bello.

The state government said the world would be eager to know why the anti-graft agency is trying so hard to find what is not missing.

EFCC takes Yahaya Bello to court. Photo credits: Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the state government insisted that its funds were not missing, and called on the EFCC to desist from mentioning the name of Kogi in its ongoing “persecution”, allegedly orchestrated by some political actors around the presidency bent on destroying the image of the former governor.

Channels Television also noted the Kogi government's furious stance.

The statement, signed by Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi commissioner of information, said there is an agenda against Bello.

The statement partly reads:

“The amended charges in which the name of the former governor was mentioned are false, frivolous, fictitious and far from the truth.

“We have seen how low EFCC and its paymasters can go in order to pander to the political agenda of those afraid of the rising profile of Alhaji Yahaya Bello."

Read more Yahaya Bello news:

Yahaya Bello: Kogi indigenes slam EFCC

Meanwhile, the Kogi In Diaspora Association, representing indigenes of Kogi state worldwide, took action against the EFCC, urging an end to what they see as unfounded harassment of Bello.

In a letter addressed to various international entities, including the United Nations Mission in Nigeria and several embassies, the association's co-convener, Seyi Olorunsola, sought foreign intervention.

Source: Legit.ng