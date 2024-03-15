FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has named Hon. Chidi Amadi his Chief of Staff.

Wike stated that this appointment aims to improve the overall performance and productivity of the FCT Administration.

Wike's chief of staff was a former chairman of the PDP in Rivers state. Photo Credit: FCTA/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Source: Facebook

According to a statement released on March 15th by Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press at the Office of the Minister, Amadi brings extensive experience in public service, having served in various critical political roles.

He served as the PDP chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Chief of Staff to the Governor of Rivers State.

The statement reads:

“As Chief of Staff, Hon Amadi will play a pivotal role in supporting the FCT Minister in the formulation and execution of policies and programs aimed at advancing the development agenda of the Federal Capital Territory and will provide strategic guidance as well as ensuring the smooth functioning of the Minister’s office.”

The statement confirmed that Amadi is scheduled to take the oath of office on Monday, March 18th.

Source: Legit.ng