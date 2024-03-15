The Abuja chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called out Nyesome Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Leaders of APC in Abuja expressed their grouse towards the former Rivers state governor for ignoring the party in his recent appointment

Wike reportedly appointed non-party members as chairman and commissioners of the FCT civil service commission, coordinators of critical agencies, and other positions

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed dissatisfaction with Nyesom Wike's recent appointments.

These appointments include the Chairman and Commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Coordinators of critical Agencies, and other positions.

The FCT chapter of the APC has lashed out at the minister for not considering any party members for appointment.

In a press release delivered by Convener Comrade Abdulwahab Ekekhide, the APC calls for immediate action to address what they perceive as bias against their party and neglect of its interests in the FCT.

Comrade Abdulwahab Ekekhide has expressed concern over Wike's actions.

He alleged that the minister's failure to appoint APC members who have actively supported the party, including its role in electing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has severely weakened its presence in the FCT.

APC calls for President Tinubu's intervention

He has called on the President to intervene, urging the minister to reconsider his approach and begin empowering the party.

He warns that failure to do so could result in the party struggling to achieve even 2% support for the President in the 2027 Presidential election.

Additionally, there's a risk of losing the upcoming Area Council election if the current situation persists.

The Convener expressed concern over the numerous appointments made by the Honorable Minister since taking office.

They disappointedly noted the Minister's tendency to appoint individuals outside the FCT for important positions within FCT Secretariats and Agencies.

New appointees not familiar with FCT, says APC

The Convener highlighted the recent appointment of Honorable Felix Obuah, the former State Chairman of the PDP in Rivers State, as the Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), despite his lack of familiarity with FCT affairs.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he said:

"We want to let the President and the Hon. Minister know that we have capable people playing politics in the FCT, who have held political appointments before and have capacity to occupy any position in government.

"We want to put it on record that we have people from all the Geopolitical Zones, playing politics in the FCT that are eminently qualified to hold political office in the FCT and at National level.

"We reject in strong terms the popular saying "Monkey dey Work, Baboon dey Chop" this time Monkey Work, Monkey must Chop."

Comrade Abdulwahab Ekekhide warned that failing to appoint members of the APC in the FCT could lead to electoral defeat in future FCT elections.

Wike speaks on dumping PDP for APC

In a recent update, Wike responded to rumours about his supposed switch to the ruling APC.

He clarified that while he may not actively participate in PDP events or campaigning for off-cycle elections, he remains a member of the main opposition party.

Despite disagreements with figures like Atiku Abubakar, he stood by his support for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election and stood by his choices without remorse.

