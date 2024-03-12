Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, March 12, approved the appointments of three nominees as heads of three agencies under the federal capital territory (FCT) Administration.

The appointees nominated by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike; are Abdulkadir Zulkarfi – coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department; Felix Amaechi Obuah – coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC); and Oladiran Olufemi Akindele – coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Centre.

Legit.ng reports that Obuah is the immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state. He is a former chairman of Ogba–Egbema–Ndoni local government area (LGA) of Rivers state.

Obuah, a disciple of Wike, was a governorship aspirant in the oil-rich state in the 2023 election. The business magnate, however, failed to get the PDP's ticket in the poll because Wike backed Siminalayi Fubara, the incumbent governor.

A former presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, noted the development.

He wrote on his known X handle:

