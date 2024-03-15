Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Zubaida Umar as the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Friday, March 15.

Ngelale said Umar appointment further underlines the President’s avowed commitment to gender inclusion.

First female NEMA director general

According to Daily Trust, Umar is the first woman to be appointed as NEMA Director-General.

“The new Director-General of NEMA has over 20 years of work experience in diverse fields, including Human Resources, and Finance and Administration. She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and the Institute of Credit Administration.”

“The President expects that the new Director-General will bring the much-needed financial and operational discipline and refashion the agency into a performance-driven and proactive emergency response provider with a focus on prevention and climate change readiness in the execution of its core mandate.”

