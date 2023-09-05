The rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, has finally been squashed after several interventions

It was gathered that high-profile traditional rulers, clerics, party members and influential personalities facilitated the truce

Confirming this development, Shaibu released a duly signed circular professing his loyalty to his principal and withdrew the suit he filed against him

Edo, Benin - An emerging report has confirmed that the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has dropped the suit he filed against his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, asking the federal high court to bar the latter from removing him.

The report by Channels TV online revealed that this development was confirmed in a circular issued on Tuesday, September 5.

According to the report, the circular contained the case suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 with the Inspector General of Police, State Security Service, the Governor of Edo State, and the Chief Judge of Edo State as defendants.

Who settled rift between Obaseki and Shaibu?

The Deputy Governor revealed in the circular that his suit was withdrawn due to the intervention of high-profile citizens and personalities in the state and religious leaders.

The circular reads:

“With due respect to these eminent personalities and leaders whose persuasions and persons I cannot ignore, I, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu have authorized and instructed my Solicitors to withdraw the Suit forthwith.

“I wish to sincerely thank and appreciate these well-meaning Nigerians, Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze for their kind words, advise and encouragement thus far in ensuring peace and unity in our dear State, Edo.

“I also wish to place on record my special thanks to Mr. Governor, my boss and senior brother for this path of peace.”

Shaibu finally declares loyalty to Obaseki: “He is my elder brother”

Similarly, the deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, has downplayed the rift between him and his principal.

Reacting to his alleged feud with Governor Godwin Obaseki, Shaibu said he remains loyal to his boss.

The politician made this statement a few hours after Obaseki's security aide prevented him from meeting with his principal at a public function.

