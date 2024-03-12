The crisis rocking the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers state has taken a new dimension

This time around, more grassroots politicians have dumped FCT minister Nyesom Wike's camp and pledged support for Fubara's government

This came days after Rivers councillor dumped Wike's camp and was expelled by the leadership of the party in the state for supporting Fubara

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - The political crisis in Rivers state has worsened as the coordinators of the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), a political arm of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state formed by ex-governor Nyesom Wike, have announced their withdrawal from the initiative.

The crisis rocking Rivers state PDP is far from over, as Wike's support group dumped him for Fubara. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

On Monday, March 11, the GDI coordinators in the 12 local government areas revealed the development when they visited the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike’s successor and estranged political godson, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

As reported by The Punch, the GDI coordinators were led by Collins Onunwo, the coordinator for the Obio/Akpor local government area, who played a major role in Wike’s election as governor.

Why did GDI dump Wike?

Daily Independent reported that there had been alignments and realignments of politicians between the camps of Chief Wike and Fubara respectively.

However, Onunwo insisted that the coordinators have now decided to dump the platform and team up with Fubara in the overall interest of the state.

Speaking to newsmen after their meeting with Fubara, Onunwo, said:

“We want the public, Rivers people and all Nigerians to know that GDI brought him to power in 2015 and supported his ambition in 2019. That group is his strength.

“But today, we and our supporters have decided we are no longer members of GDI. The reason is simple: we want to be with Rivers people. Rivers’ interest is paramount."

“We have come to join millions of Rivers women, youths, elders, and other well-meaning people who insist that we must protect our votes to sustain democracy.

“Our concern is that we voted for the PDP and Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and we must protect that mandate with all we have.”

This came days after Wike’s councillor resigned and backed Fubara's government.

Legit.ng reported that the councillor representing Wike’s Ward in the Obio/Akpor legislative council of Rivers state dumped the minister’s camp and maintained that he was ready to work with Fubara to liberate Rivers state and speak the truth, not minding if he died.

The Rivers PDP later expelled the former councillor.

Fubara recounts “trouble” during impeachment saga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fubara said if he had utilised all his powers as governor of Rivers state, there would have been a "total crisis" in Rivers.

Fubara said this in an interview published on the X (formerly Twitter) page of Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Thursday, March 7.

The governor stated that he was not overly bothered about losing his seat, but he was concerned about the indigenes of Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng