Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, has announced the appointment of an Osun-born Bayo Ojeyinka as a permanent secretary in the state civil service

The appointment of Ojeyinka was based on merit, and one of the most deserving in the recent promotions

Ojeyinka joined the Anambra state civil 29 years ago when he had his NYSC and became the best-serving corps member in the state in 1995

Awka, Anambra - Anambra state governor Charles Soludo has appointed Bayo Ojeyinka, an indigene of Osun, a state in the Yoruba-dominated region of Nigeria, as the Permanent Secretary in the state civil servant.

The appointment of Ojeyinka was said to be based on merit, and it has been commended by the civil servants in the state as one of the most deserving.

Celebration as Osun man becomes permanent secretary in Anambra Photo Credit: Charles Soludo

Source: Twitter

According to Business Day, Ojeyinka joined the Anambra state civil service system in 1999 at the end of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in the state.

He was awarded the best-serving corps member during his year of service in the southeast state and was then retained in the civil service in the state by the government.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ojeyink reacts to promotion by Soludo

In his reaction to the promotion, Ojeyinka said he did not see it as a right but a privilege. He said:

“I am so excited to be considered. I don’t see this as a right but rather a rare privilege because so many brilliant officers also merited the promotion.

“I thank Mr Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, for this honour, and Ndi Anambra for all their love, kindness and support in my 29 years of living in Anambra State.”

He then vowed to repay the honour by putting in more efficiency, fairness, transparency, and productivity in his work. He expressed gratitude to his colleagues and head of the service and promised to live up to the expectation.

Source: Legit.ng