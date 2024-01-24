Nigeria has continued to face a gale of abduction in recent months, and the security agencies have continued to make efforts to combat the growing epidemic in all parts of the country, such as the deployment of intelligent response teams by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The Punch reported that no fewer than ten states have vowed to begin the implementation of death sentences and life imprisonment for anyone found guilty of the act.

States where kidnapping attracts death sentences in Nigeria Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Abdullahi Sule, Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Twitter

The states are listed below:

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano

Speaking through Sanusi Tofa, the state's director general of media and publicity, Governor Yusuf confirmed that his administration would begin the application of the anti-kidnapping law, which prescribed a death sentence for anyone found guilty in Kano.

Tofa said:

“We will continue with the death sentence on kidnappers as approved by the immediate past administration".

Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, Benue

The Reverend Father spoke through his state's attorney-general and commissioner for justice and public order, Fidelis Mnyim, expressing commitment to the implementation of anti-kidnapping law, which spelt out death sentences for the convicts.

The Benue commissioner disclosed that several suspects of kidnappings are already arraigned before the court in the state.

Bayelsa, Governor Douye Diri

The oil-rich state has its anti-kidnapping law, which was titled, 'Bayelsa State Kidnapping and Allied Offences Act, 2013'. It allows the governor to sign a death warrant for anyone found guilty of kidnapping offence.

The immediate past Governor Seriake Dickson assented to the law following its passage by the state house of assembly. A source in the government disclosed that the administration of Diri did not have any immediate plan to review the law.

According to the provision of the law, the governor can sign the death sentence of anyone or a group of persons the court convicted for the crime and other related offences.

Charles Soludo of Anambra

An official in the ministry of justice disclosed that the state house of assembly had amended its criminal code and made kidnapping an offence that was punishable by death for any convicted person.

The official said:

“For now, what the law says is that it an offence punishable by death for any person convicted of kidnapping, and if there will be a review to accommodate life sentence, it is the state assembly that will take that decision.”

Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa

Governor Sule, in 2020, signed the state's kidnapping act into law. According to the law, any person convicted of the kidnapping act will be sentenced to death, and such a person will forfeit his or her properties to the government.

Also, any property used for kidnapping activities will be forfeited, and the owner of such property will be sentenced to jail for 20 years.

Other states ready to begin the implementation of the anti-kidnapping law are Enugu, Kwara, Ondo and Osun governors.

Source: Legit.ng