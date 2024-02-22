Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has again termed Nigeria a lawless nation

The former Anambra state governor made this assertion while reacting angrily to the arrest of the LP national chairman, Julius Abure

Obi, on Thursday, February 22, condemned the action of the Nigerian Police and the DSS in Edo state for rough handling Abure in their attempt to arrest him on Wednesday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has condemned the arrest of the party's national chairman.

Peter Obi speaks on LP national chairman's arrest. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, @PO_GrassRootM

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi condemns arrest of Julius Abure

Recall that the police and DSS arrested Julius Abure, LP national chairman, on Wednesday, February 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The LP national chairman was said to have been arrested over an alleged attempted murder, as disclosed in an earlier petition to the police by the former national youth leader of the party.

Abure was also accused of embezzling about N3 billion by the party's national treasurer, Oluchi Oparah, but she was suspended instead.

Reacting, Peter Obi, in a post shared on his X account on Wednesday evening, described the action of the secret police and the Force as demeaning and intolerable.

The former governor of Anambra state maintained that his "stance on the matter remains unwavering".

Obi tweeted:

"Like many Nigerians, I observed the distasteful national television news reports detailing the humiliating arrest of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, earlier today in Benin City, Edo state.

"This act is undesirable, demeaning and unequivocally intolerable and must be condemned by any decent and civilized mind within the context of our present civic landscape in Nigeria. These deplorable actions epitomize the pinnacle of rascality and serve to egregiously tarnish the already regrettable perception of our nation as one plagued by lawlessness."

Abure speaks on his arrest after police released him

Legit.ng reported earlier that LP national chairman, Julius Abure, arrested on Wednesday, February 21, has regained his freedom barely 24 hours in police custody.

According to a post on the Labour Party's X page, the embattled national chairman was released at about 3.05am on Thursday, February 22.

Addressing supporters shortly after his release, the Labour Party national chairman said he and other arrested suffered the same fate as any freedom fighters would in the global world.

Source: Legit.ng