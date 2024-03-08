Nigerian investor Tony Elumelu has weighed in on Nigeria's economy, speaking on the recent action of the CBN

He said that he would take the same decision as the CBN governor Cardoso if he were in his position

He expressed optimism that Nigeria under the current administration is on the right track economically

Tony Elumelu, a Nigerian business tycoon and chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Heirs Holdings, has said that if he were in charge of the country's central bank, he would make the same decision that the CBN governor made at its most recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

This happened after the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) was hiked by 400 basis points to 22.75% from 18.75% as part of its tightening of the monetary space policy during the meeting led by Olayemi Cardoso.

With the country's inflation rate at 29.90%, Cardoso stated that the new MPR was a component of efforts to combat inflation. He also mentioned that the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) had been increased to 45% and that the Liquidity Ratio had remained at 30%.

Elumelu expressed optimism

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Elumelu maintained that Nigeria's economy was headed in the right direction even though the Bola Tinubu administration was still in its early stages.

He stated that the authorities must be consistent and concentrated in their approach to guarantee that the recent policies produce the desired outcomes in the medium to long term.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria is progressing, pointing out that transformation takes time and that now is the perfect moment to continue with the present reforms.

He said:

“Of all the decisions the central bank took at the last MPC, if I were there, those are the exact decisions Iwouldl take in this circumstance. Hopefully, let us continue and not relent. It’s still early days. This is just the starting, but it seems one can be fairly and cautiously optimistic that we’re getting there. We are on the right track.”

Elumelu on naira

When asked when he thought the naira would begin to appreciate significantly compared to the US dollar, the philanthropist replied, "It takes God to say that, to answer that."

As a transformational person, he said the transformation journey takes time and comes with a few initial pains. He added that the key to winning is staying focused, consistent, and committed.

He said:

“What I see, you know, I mean fixing the issues, making sure that interest rate is not negative to the investor, making sure that … it’s an inflationary situation and that we’re contracting as much as possible, so that we have fewer Naira chasing dollars, giving confidence to the market.”

CBN to clear the backlog

He said that to foster confidence, the CBN needs to keep cutting down on the backlog of foreign exchange forwards.

He said:

“(They need to say) We know we have forwards,so don’t worry about these forwards. We will reduce themt and continue to do more. Ibelieve that it will ultimately narrow or come downl. When? I don’t know."

The billionaire stated that what he observes gives him hope both as an investor and an economist. He said this will become the norm in the medium to long run.

He said:

“It has started, but I think it will take a bit of time. Medium to long term, I think we will get it right, but the key thing is to get the fundamentals right and not get too populist.”

