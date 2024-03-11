A man has landed into a serious mess after he burgled five shops in Asaba, Delta state capital

The 28-year-old man was arrested after attempting to steal a bag of rice but ended up stealing rechargeable lamps

The suspect whom the Bonsaac vigilante group in Asaba arrested had been handed over to the B’ Division police

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Delta state, Asaba - As economic hardship bites harder, a man, aged 28, identified simply as Ogochukwu Uzorka, has been arrested by the Bonsaac vigilante group in Asaba, the Delta state capital, while allegedly attempting to steal a bag of rice.

A man tried to steal a bag of rice in Asaba, Delta state capital, but was caught in the act. The Vigilante in the area arrested him and handed him to the police. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, on Sunday, March 10, the Bonsaac vigilante chairman, Francis Okolo, disclosed that the suspect was arrested on Saturday, March 9, after he burgled five shops but met the unexpected.

Why did the suspect burgled the shops?

The vigilante chairman explained thus:

“The suspect succeeded in breaking into five shops, but was disappointed when he discovered there was a burglary proof under the ceiling of four of the shops.

“The fifth shop where he only succeeded in stealing rechargeable lamps, before being apprehended by the Bonsaac vigilante men.

“The suspect said he was looking for a bag of rice to eat but unfortunately couldn’t break into the shop where rice is.”

The suspect earlier stole tiger generator

The suspect, identified as a fowl butcher at the popular Oko market in the state capital, confessed to stealing a tiger generator in the past and selling it for N15,000.

The vigilante chairman, said the suspect had been handed over to the B’ Division police.

