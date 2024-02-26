Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, Benjamin Kalu said on Monday, February 26, that the nation’s new constitution will be ready for presidential assent in the next 24 months.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the House Committee on the review of the 1999 constitution, Kalu said the plan to get a new Constitution available is to give the President time to study the alterations before signing them into law away from the busy schedule of election year.

He said:

“Our constitution, the foundation of our democracy, stands as a testament to our collective aspirations for a just, equitable, and prosperous society. Yet, as we confront the realities of the 21st century, it is incumbent upon us to recognize the imperative for constitutional reform, to ensure that our laws reflect our people’s evolving needs and aspirations.”

Kalu said the House has so far received bill proposals for the establishment of state police; state access to mines; increased participation of women in politics; clear specification of the taxes/levies to be collected by each tier of government and the provision for the office of the Mayor of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

He said several bill proposals that were passed, but did not make the president’s assent during the fifth constitution alterations have been brought back to the current amendment, including powers of the National Assembly and State Assemblies to summon the President and State governors, and requirements of the government to direct policies towards ensuring the rights to food and food security.

According to him, this highlights the dynamic nature of the constitution review process and its salientness to the democratic strengthening of the country, adding that the House was willing to accommodate more proposals to enhance the Constitution and strengthen the nation’s democracy.

He said the House was also waiting for executive-sponsored bill proposals that reflect issues on the renewed hope agenda of the President.

