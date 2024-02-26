Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has raised concerns over the agitation for Nigeria to return to the parliamentary system of government

Obasanjo revealed that the parliamentary system comes with challenges that don't suit the current dispensation of Nigeria

He, however, acknowledged that Nigeria's 24 years of practising the presidential system has not been sufficient either

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo warned against the clamour for a shift from the current presidential system to a parliamentary one, highlighting the complexities associated with parliamentary governance.

Drawing on his extensive experience leading Nigeria as a military ruler and a civilian president, Obasanjo emphasised the importance of understanding the nuances of governance systems.

The ex-president clarified his stance during a public event where he was a distinguished guest for the unveiling of Umar Ardo's book "Court and Politics."

Ardo, who ran for governor under the Social Democratic Party in Adamawa State during the 2023 elections, hosted the event.

Obasanjo addressed a point made by Ango Abdullahi, a member of the Northern Elders Forum and former vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, advocating for a return to the parliamentary system.

Abdullahi expressed support for recent efforts by lawmakers to transition Nigeria back to a parliamentary democracy.

Presidential system hasn't been sufficient - Obasanjo

The ex-military leader, represented by former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, argued that Nigeria's experience with the presidential system over 24 years hasn't been sufficient.

He emphasised the need to transfer power and resources from the federal government to state and local governments.

As quoted by Punch, he said:

“To bring it back home, no matter what you bring, if the political culture is not there—the same attitude, the same people, the same ways of doing things—we are wasting our time.

"The second issue is that you imported the parliamentary system in 1960 without the requisite political culture to hold it.

“Now you imported the presidential system, and I have heard people say to bring back the parliamentary system again.

“Anybody who remembers the coup of 1966 will associate that coup with the elections of 1965, leading to the killing and murdering of people in the name of politics. No matter what you bring and no matter what you import, if the political culture is not there, it will not work.”

He attributed Nigeria's current economic challenges to inadequate resource management and low productivity among its citizens. Additionally, the former president criticised Abdullahi's statement about the North's failure to support its people.

He emphasised that leaders, rather than the populace, bear responsibility for the region's lack of progress.

He said:

“Don’t say northern Nigeria failed when you produce somebody who does not know what to do. We should be blaming those people.”

Obasanjo calls for devolution of power

