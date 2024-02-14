Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - 60 members of the house of representatives on Wednesday, February 14, proposed a bill seeking the transformation to a parliamentary system of government from the current presidential system.

The bill is presented for first reading in the legislative chamber.

Nigeria formerly practised the British-styled “Westminster” parliamentary system. Photo credits: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Vanguard newspaper noted this update.

Led by a lawmaker representing Lagos state under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wale Raji, the lawmakers identified the need for reducing the cost of government, and robust policy debates among others as some of the reasons for demanding a return to the parliamentary system.

The Punch also reported the lawmakers' stance.

What is parliamentary system of government?

A parliamentary system is a democratic form of government in which the party (or a coalition of parties) with the greatest representation in the parliament (legislature) forms the government. Its leader is the prime minister or chancellor.

Executive functions are exercised by members of the parliament appointed by the prime minister to the cabinet. The parties in the minority serve in opposition to the majority and have the duty to challenge it regularly.

Prime ministers may be removed from power whenever they lose the confidence of a majority of the ruling party or of the parliament. The parliamentary system originated in Britain and was adopted in several of its former colonies.

Not first time lawmakers have made demand

In 2018, 71 Nigerian lawmakers demanded a return to the parliamentary system of government.

Addressing journalists at the time at the national assembly, the lawmakers said the parliamentary system of government would help achieve economic growth and development in the country.

The lawmakers said the parliamentary system helps in the quick passage of economic bills due to the fusion of power that it embodies.

Has Nigeria ever practiced parliamentary system?

Nigeria practised the British-styled “Westminster” parliamentary system until the collapse of the First Republic on January 15, 1966, when the military took power.

The 1979 constitution introduced the country to the US-styled presidential system of government, with the framers of the constitution largely citing the tensions and acrimonious politics of the First Republic as reasons.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng