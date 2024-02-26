Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The federal high court, Abuja, on Monday, February 26, adjourned the trial of Nnamdi Kanu until March 19 or 20.

Legit.ng understands that the court postponed the case of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for bail ruling and trial.

The FG is prosecuting Nnamdi Kanu over his controversial activities with IPOB. Photo credit: Marco Longari

Binta Nyako, the judge, before whom Kanu is being tried by the Nigerian government for terrorism, fixed the date for the commencement of the trial.

Kanu's lawyers are pushing for his bail as they raised concerns about their client’s alleged deteriorating health condition.

Reacting to the development, Favour Michael Kanu, a relative of the detained IPOB leader, said they are determined to ensure the IPOB leader's freedom.

Favour, who attended the hearing, wrote on her known Facebook page.

"We will never give up on this struggle. We shall overcome soonest! 19th of March is it."

