President Bola Tinubu's administration has come under heavy criticism following the current hardship in the country

The SDP presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, Adewole Adebayo, faulted Tinubu's economic policies, noting the gains are lesser compared to the pains

Adebayo disclosed that Nigerians are stuck with Tinubu's bad policies for the next four years following the removal of petrol subsidy and floating of the naira

FCT, Abuja - Amid the economic crisis, Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, said Nigerians are stuck with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his “bad” policies for four years.

SDP’s Adebayo described Tinubu's economic policies as bad as hardship bites harder. Photo credit: Adewole Adebayo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Adebayo claimed Tinubu's polices impoverished Nigerians

Adebayo stated this on Sunday, February 25, while speaking about the current hardship in Nigeria on Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.

According to the presidential hopeful, he wouldn’t consider fuel subsidy removal from day one as president, but he would have amended the 2023 Appropriation Act to allow subsidy for a while.

Speaking about Tinubu’s policies, the SDP flagbearer said:

“These policies are not good, not because of the party that is announcing them but because they are not suitable to us.”

As reported by Daily Trust, Adebayo added that the gains of the policies were lesser than the pains.

He noted specifically that Tinubu's government should be “less arrogant” to do the right thing to provide succour for Nigerians.

“The people of Nigeria voted for these policies, they are not nice policies but until the next election, you are stuck with these policies,” Adebayo said.

