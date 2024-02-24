Yoruba nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, exonerated President Tinubu, asserting that it was his predecessor, Buhari, who should bear responsibility for the economic hardships

During a visit to the Igboho town monarch's palace in Oyo state, Adeyemo said Buhari handed over a troubled Nigeria to Tinubu

Adeyemo also alleged that Buhari orchestrated a deadly night raid on his residence and attempted to assassinate him due to his activism against Fulani herders' violence in the Southwest

Igboho, Oyo state - Yoruba nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, has said President Bola Tinubu is not responsible for the current economic hardship in the country.

Adeyemo, who spoke during a visit to the palace of the monarch of Igboho town in Oyo state on Friday, February 23, said former President Muhammadu Buhari should be blamed.

“Some people believe it is Tinubu that spoils the country; it is not Tinubu. When Buhari was in government, I was shouting for us (Yoruba) to be united and free ourselves from slavery, saying that Buhari did not have anything to offer us," he said.

Buhari handed spoiled Nigeria to Tinubu - Igboho

Speaking further, Adeyemo said when he called for the secession of the Yoruba Nation, some people said he was pursuing his selfish interest.

He reiterated that President Tinubu's predecessor should be held responsible for the rot in the country.

"Buhari handed over spoiled Nigeria to Tinubu. Tinubu spent six months in office; we are cursing him. What did he do?," Adeyemo said.

Sunday Igboho's ordeals under Buhari govt

Legit.ng recalls that Adeyemo in 2021 escaped from a deadly night raid on his Ibadan residence by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS).

He was eventually arrested in Benin Republic on his way to Germany 19 together with his wife, Ropo. The Yoruba Nation agitator was released in October 2023.

He returned to Nigeria about 30 months after for the burial of his mother, who died on July 22, 2023.

Buhari sent DSS to eliminate me, Sunday Igboho alleges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adeyemo alleged that ex-President Buhari sent DSS operatives to assassinate him.

The activist alleged that his advocacy against Fulani herders' violence targeting farmers in the Southwest was the reason behind the attempted assassination plot against him.

