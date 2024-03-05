Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau state has blamed ex-President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria's current economic woes

The governor said Buhari handed a poor economy to President Bola Tinubu and sold Nigeria’s future by regular borrowing

Mutfwang explained that Buhari should be blamed for the hunger and widespread looting of warehouses and food stores across the country

Plateau state, Jos - On Monday, March 4, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state blamed the previous administration led by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari for the current economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

During the swearing-in of 22 special advisers and heads of government agencies at the Government House in Jos, Mutfwang said Buhari left the country’s economy in terrible shape for his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As reported by The Punch, Mutfwang noted that Tinubu inherited the worst-performing economy in Nigeria from Buhari since the country started its democratic experiment in 1999 and "Nigerians' future was sold."

Vanguard reported that the governor announced plans by his administration to set up a special agro-processing zone in Barkin Ladi LGA in partnership with the African Development Bank to the tune of 300m dollars.

He said:

“We are at a challenging juncture in the history of this country and I’m an advocate that after the election you forget politics and face governance.

“And even though the federal government is being led by a party other than my own, I owe you the duty to tell Nigerians the truth that this government inherited a worse situation than 1999.

“This government inherited an economy where we simply printed money up to the tune of N30tn and shared.”

Sunday Igboho blames Buhari for Nigeria's economic woes

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Yoruba national advocate Sunday Adeyemo, commonly known as Sunday Igboho, absolved President Tinubu of blame, instead implicating his predecessor, Buhari, for the country's economic woes.

Speaking at the Igboho town monarch's palace in Oyo state, Adeyemo claimed that Buhari left behind a Nigeria in turmoil for Tinubu.

Additionally, he accused Buhari of orchestrating a violent raid on his home and attempting to assassinate him as retaliation for his activism against Fulani herders' violence in the Southwest.

