A governorship aspirant in the recently held All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Edo state, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, spearheaded a protest seeking fairness at the party's national headquarters.

Initially declared the primary election winner by Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma, Hon. Idahosa now vows to take legal action against the party if justice is not served.

The Edo state governorship election has been slated for 21 September 2024. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Additionally, he urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene and ensure the National Working Committee (NWC) adheres to fairness.

Speaking to reporters outside the APC National Secretariat, Hon. Idahosa stated that he has delivered a formal complaint to the APC Governorship Appeal Committee.

He emphasised his intention to carefully navigate the process before considering legal action to defend his rights within the party.

Idahosa said:

"I am not here to make trouble, I am a lawmaker, but one thing that we want is justice. Today, I might be a young man, but it might be the children of NWC members tomorrow.

"We have to do the right thing, if we continue to do what is wrong as a country, we are not going to move forward.

"So I am calling on Mr. President to call NWC to order."

Intricacies of APC primaries

Additionally, Barrister Bernard Ekun, a lawyer and prominent party member from Edo State, who was present with Hon Idahosa and other party members, asserted that the party aims to intentionally prevent the APC from fielding a candidate for the election.

He explained that when a situation is declared inconclusive, it typically implies that certain areas have been earmarked for primaries.

However, disappointingly, no representatives from the opposing side showed up at those designated locations.

He said:

"The governor who was in charge of the purportedly selection primaries said that it was going to be a fresh election. Between me and you, when you know the issue of INEC, there is supposed to be twenty-one days notices from INEC for that primary. Nothing of such and we are out of time.

"Are you people saying that the selection process you have done, which you called a fresh election should be acceptable to us? No"

