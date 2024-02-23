Peter Obi has berated the 2023 general election report released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The Labour Party presidential candidate said the release of INEC's report was a depiction of "medicine after death"

Obi also urged elections to be conducted directly at polling stations to avoid confusion and potential tampering

FCT, Abuja - Labour Party's 2023 Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has levelled accusations against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging deception in the report of the recent polls.

INEC released a comprehensive 526-page report on the 2023 elections, clarifying the failure to promptly upload presidential results despite the successful operation of the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS).

INEC attributed this delay to technical issues, which were subsequently addressed, affirming that it did not compromise the integrity of the elections.

Obi, who spoke through Dr Yunusa Tanko, the Chief Spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Campaign Committee, referred to the report as an ineffective remedy, coming too late to be of any actual use.

As quoted by Daily Trust, he said:

“I think the INEC report is medicine after death. The truth about it is that if I didn’t mean that INEC actually deal with this issue as it happened during the election, possibly Nigerians will have believed and trusted this particular report.”

“But here we are, the report of the INEC which signifies that the IREV refused to function or been uploaded during the election is false. Considering the fact that there were three elections that happened on that day, the Federal House of Representatives, the Senate, and the result was uploaded and there was no issue.

“Why must there be issue as regard to the presidential election? So totally for us is deceit, disdain for the people and is trying to promote an indecency.”

INEC must be accountable - Peter Obi

He expressed regret that it was widely known that whenever INEC issued a written statement stating they would not accept any outcome not published on the IREV, it caused concern.

Obi stressed the importance of holding INEC accountable for reported technical glitches and urged swift resolution.

He expressed frustration over the prolonged issues and advocated for a review of electoral laws to enhance transparency and reduce dependence on the judiciary in determining election results.

Obi also called for elections to be finalised at polling units to prevent ambiguity and possible manipulation.

His statements contribute to the existing scrutiny of the 2023 elections and intensify discussions on electoral integrity and accountability in Nigeria.

Peter Obi speaks on leaving Labour Party amid internal crisis

Meanwhile, Obi has brushed aside rumours suggesting he might leave the Labour Party amidst internal turmoil.

The Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) labelled the report as false, attributing it to those intending to cause trouble.

Obi's media aide, Michael Jude Nwolisa, emphasised Obi's unwavering dedication to the Labour Party.

