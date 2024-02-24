The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Bilyaminu Moriki, has been impeached by lawmakers

According to reports, Moriki's impeachment became necessary following the frequent cases of insecurity in the state

The lawmakers installed Hon. Bashar Gummi as the temporary speaker of the parliament

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has removed Speaker Bilyaminu Moriki from his position and installed Bashar Gummi as the temporary speaker.

This decision was made after a proposal from Nasiru Abdullahi, a representative from Maru Constituency, and gained support from 18 out of 24 members.

The impeached speaker was replaced with a temporal speaker during the plenary. Photo Credit: Zamfara State House of Assembly

Source: Facebook

The unanimous agreement to impeach the speaker came during an emergency meeting held on Thursday night.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Members suspended the speaker because they felt the House hadn't addressed the state's security issues.

They called on the interim speaker to act against banditry, severely impacting the state's socio-economic activities.

Lawmaker calls for more actions against insecurity

One of the representatives, Shamsudeen Basko, speaking for Talata Mafara Constituency, informed the temporary Speaker that addressing insecurity was a primary concern, leading to the former Speaker's suspension.

As quoted by Punch, Basco said:

“I have two issues, but an observation was made on one, which is that of insecurity which has been disturbing our people. Our people are being killed and abducted on daily basis”.

“What are we doing in the assembly, we need to stand up and do something to defend our people."

He further stated that there was a need to act fast as bandit invasions had become overly frequent.

The lawmaker said the state government must be on alert to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of Zamfara citizens.

PDP chairman, 2 others arrested for allegedly smuggling arms into Zamfara

In another report, troops of 'Operation Hadarin' have confirmed the arrest of some suspected arms smugglers in Zamfara state.

It was gathered that one of the suspects is a chieftain and ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Shinkafi local government area.

Military sources confirmed that the suspect was arrested alongside two accomplices who aided him in his operations.

Source: Legit.ng