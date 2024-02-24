The claim that Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) warned President Bola Tinubu against possible military take over has been confirmed false

However, there is a parody account of the former military leader's name on social media campaigning for military comeback

Many of those who engaged the Babangida's parody accounts did not check the details of the account and commented as if it is really the former military leader

Minna, Niger - President Bola Tinubu has been confronted with several criticisms following the hardship that resulted from his announcement of the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira.

The two actions from President Tinubu on his resumption to office have led to a massive increase in the cost of food and other basic amenities, and many stakeholders, including the opposition and labour leaders, are calling for the reversal of the policies.

Details of Babangida's social media parody account Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Also, there have been protests in some states over the country's growing economic hardship. States where protests have taken place include Oyo, Cross Rivers, Niger and Kano.

Hardship: Nigerians call for military take over

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their anger over the development, while some call for a military takeover.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

An X (formerly Twitter) user, @General_Ibbro (Ibrahim B. Babangida), has been commenting on the development and continued to tweet about an alleged proposed military takeover from President Tinubu's administration.

The tweet reads:

“I am not in support of the proposed Military take over; but I will urge the FG to come into Nigerians’ aid before it finally turns into a pandemic.”

A YouTube page also made the claim and made it a topic of discussion on its programme, referencing the tweet claimed to be made by Babangida.

Fact about military takeover's claim by Babangida

There was no indication that the claim was made by the former military leader, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), who ruled Nigeria between 1985 to 1993.

Also, the X handle indicated that it is a parody account and that the former military leader did not sign its tweet. However, many Nigerians engaging in the tweets did not check the account's details and mistook it as Babangida.

A further check indicated that the account was created in 2013 and was being operated from Minna, the Niger state capital, which doubled as the home of Babangida.

Babangida denied warning Tinubu of military takeover

However, a media consultant to the former military leader, Deyemi Saka, has debunked the claim and urged the Nigerian public not to believe it.

Saka explained that if there was a need to talk about such development, Babangida would have the appropriate communication channels to express his concerns to President Tinubu and not go to social media.

See some of the latest tweets by the Babangida's parody handle here:

Source: Legit.ng