Nigerian female soldier who alleged that the was experiencing bullying and sexual harassment at the barrack, Lance Corporal Philomena Nnamoko, has been beaten by superior officers

Her son, Emmanuel Brown, told journalists that after her mother was assaulted, she was taken to Yaba psychiatric hospital

Kayode Oshiyemi, the lawyer to the embattling soldier, confirmed the development to journalists, alleging that she was taken to the psychiatric hospital to cover up the assault

Abeokuta, Ogun - Lance Corporal Philomena Nnamoko, a female soldier attached to the Ilese Sappers Barracks, Division 2 in Ogun state, recently accused her senior colleagues of harassing and bullying her after declining their sexual advancement, has been reportedly beaten and sent to Yaba Psychiatric Hospital.

The recent attack on the female soldier followed her interview on Sunday, January 28, 2024, where she recounted the sad experience she was going through in the Nigerian military.

Superior assaulted a junior female soldier and sent her to psychiatric hospital Photo Credit: Nigerian Army

Source: Twitter

Recall that Philomena, on Sunday, disclosed how some of her senior colleagues made sexual advancement toward her and how she had written several letters to be voluntarily discharged from the service, but he was not allowed to leave.

Son narrated how his soldier mother was assaulted by senior colleagues

According to The Punch, her only child, Emmanuel Brown, confirmed to journalists on Monday, January 29, that he got information that his mother was assaulted on Sunday night.

Brown narrated:

"I got the information around 10 pm, and I rushed to the Medical Reception Station inside the barracks. When I got there, she was unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she explained how they beat her up. I felt horrible because of the stress, and I was saddened to see bruises on her body. While there, she even vomited, and I had to clean her up and cover her with clothes because she was feeling cold.

“On getting to the MRS this (Monday) morning, I discovered that they had taken her to the Yaba Psychiatric Hospital. I was confused as to what happened to her to warrant her being taken to a psychiatric hospital.”

Kayode Oshiyemi, Philomena's lawyer, disclosed to journalists that the embattled soldier was assaulted by her senior colleagues. To cover up the assault, they lied that she was having a mental disorder.

Source: Legit.ng